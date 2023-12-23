How Wolf Of Wall Street Became Martin Scorsese's Biggest Movie Ever

Few directors will ever put together a filmography as impressive as Martin Scorsese. From "Taxi Driver" to the Best Picture winner "The Departed" and everything in between (including stellar music documentaries like "The Last Waltz") we're talking about one of cinema's true titans. The history of film could not be written without mentioning his name multiple times. But in more than five decades of directing, one film stands tall above the rest as the biggest movie Scorsese ever made: "The Wolf of Wall Street."

The 2013 film reunited the filmmaker with one of his most trusted collaborators in Leonardo DiCaprio who would help him tell the story of Jordan Belfort, chronicling the real-life criminal's journey from a hungry young guy selling penny stocks to a wealthy, flashy stock-broker living the high life, right up to his startling downfall involving crime, corruption, and the FBI. It's a uniquely American tale full of drugs, debauchery, and greed.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, in honor of the film's 10th anniversary, we're looking back at "The Wolf of Wall Street," why it took years to get made, why it ended up sparking some controversy, what happened once it hit theaters, and how it became the biggest movie of Scorsese's storied career. Let's get into it.