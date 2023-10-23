Killers Of The Flower Moon Spoiler Review: One Of Martin Scorsese's Best Pictures

The callousness of men like King and Ernest (who seems at first to try to do right by Mollie, before you grasp that he's as much his uncle's nephew as he's truly besotted with his wife) is matched by so many other white men within the town, even those who don't actively attack and kill the Osage or anyone who would offer to help them. Mollie's repeated attempts to get to even a few hundred dollars of her own money are stopped (as they are for so many other members of the tribe) because the white bankers have deemed them all "incompetent" and that they need a white proxy. Scorsese is, as he always does, able to find pitch-black gallows humor in some of the horrors depicted on screen, offering up a chilling bit of levity. In one particularly horrific example, we see one of King's various henchmen (Louis Cancelmi) try to understand if he could get his hands on headrights to oil if he adopts and almost promptly kills some Native American children.

That story comes out during the final stretch of "Killers of the Flower Moon," once Tom White and his fellow agents are able to tighten the proverbial noose around King, bringing him to court and attempting to get Ernest to testify against him. DiCaprio, it should be said, is predictably excellent here though in a weaker character type than has been the case with his other Scorsese collaborations. (Even his duly appointed Federal Marshal in "Shutter Island" is more of a man of action than Ernest is, the latter constantly trying to figure out how he can just laze around in his post-war haze.) De Niro is also excellent, getting to play a more put-together sociopath than a man like Max Cady in "Cape Fear" or Travis Bickle in "Taxi Driver." The ease with which King is able to shift from speaking English to the Osage tongue, the comfort he has in reaching out to the family members who've lost loved ones whose deaths he engineered, is all brought masterfully to life by De Niro.

There is only so much triumph that can be had in "Killers of the Flower Moon." Yes, eventually, King is sent to jail, because eventually Ernest does testify against him. (Ernest is brought back from that brink at first by King's vociferous defense attorney, played briefly by Oscar winner Brendan Fraser.) And eventually Mollie does get better — because the pre-FBI agents literally rescue her from her house so that Ernest can no longer dose her with more than just insulin. But even though Mollie gets back to better health, it can only last for so long. After a final confrontation with Ernest, in which he lies once more to Mollie about what medicine he gave her, Scorsese pulls off his final trick.

Biopics and period pieces about real people and events have this habit of showing you the real people in the end. "Killers of the Flower Moon" could have gone in this direction, but just as it's not the first film of Scorsese's to feature real people in unexpected venues (like Georges Melies in "Hugo"), the film veers away from expectation in its last moments. Instead of getting a series of archival photos and text, Scorsese brings us to a gussied-up radio-show performance, with the notion being that the film we've just seen is a more rigorously detailed adaptation of a true-crime show from the late 1940s or early 1950s, replete with in-person sound effects, a rat-a-tat announcer, various cast members (including Jack White of The White Stripes, one of a number of musicians in key roles here), each walking us through what happened to Hale, Ernest, and others. The last key person in the film whose epilogue is given is Mollie, and when he first steps on screen to deliver the epilogue, you could almost gasp at the sight of Scorsese himself. Scorsese gets the last literal word in the film, looking into the camera as he states that when Mollie died at age 50 of diabetes, her obituary had "no mention of the murders" that had defined so much of her life.

Though Scorsese gets the last word, he does not allow himself to be the last thing you see in "Killers of the Flower Moon". That would be a bird's-eye view of the Osage tribe itself, as the camera slowly zooms out from a close-up to reveal them in circular patterns in a tribal dance. It would be all too easy to have made "Killers of the Flower Moon" into a white-savior story — reports are that the original script was more about Tom White investigating the murders and how the eventual FBI saved the day. That the resulting film is as much about the criminals as their victims does not mean that this is a film lifting up those criminals. The banality of evil is on full display in "Killers of the Flower Moon," with each death more painful than the last; though previous Scorsese pictures like "Goodfellas" or "The Wolf of Wall Street" may be perversely entertaining in how they capture the slick men robbing or killing people surrounding them, this film is equally perceptive without giving into some cheap thrill. "Killers of the Flower Moon" is a tragedy of mammoth proportions, and one of Martin Scorsese's very best pictures.