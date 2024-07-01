The Real Dog Attack That Inspired Stephen King's Cujo

Stephen King has been a one-man fear-exploiting factory since the Nixon administration. He just celebrated the 50th publication anniversary of "Carrie" last April, and released a new collection of short stories, "You Like It Darker" a month ago. The 76-year-old author shows no signs of slowing down, and if you ask his legion of fans, they'll tell you that, while he's had his peaks and lulls, there's been no sustained fall-off in quality throughout his career. You might not spark to all of his books, but sooner or later the King of Horror will once again scare the holy hell out of you.

While some of his stories dredge up universal dreads like the end of the world ("The Stand"), the boogeyman (take your pick, but it's hard to top terrifyingly relatable breadth of "It") and s***-weasels ("Dreamcatcher"), he's got a knack for training his macabre sights on a specific phobias. It's hard to think of a writer who could mine a Plymouth Fury to bloodcurdling, page-turning effect as King does in "Christine," and the man basically put pyrokinesis on the map with his 1980 bestseller "Firestarter." There's a King book that hits close to home for everyone, but two books that stand out in a major way for many readers are "Pet Sematary" and "Cujo." Because we love our pets, and it's both horrifying and heartbreaking to imagine them turning on us.

"Cujo" is a masterfully crafted, double-edged yarn in that, as much as most of us adore pups, we've likely had a brush with at least one unfriendly cur. Whether they're the product of abuse or have an inherently nasty disposition, a ticked-off dog can be a terrifying thing. So it's hardly surprising to learn that King was mining his own fear when he put "Cujo" down on paper.