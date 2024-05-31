One Stephen King Horror Adaptation Sent Mike Flanagan Down His Path As A Director [ATX Festival]

Mike Flanagan began his filmmaking career in 2011 with "Absentia," a Kickstarter-backed horror movie about a pregnant woman whose missing husband mysteriously returns after an unexplained seven-year absence. He gained mainstream attention with 2013's "Oculus," a gripping horror film about a haunted mirror that technically takes place almost entirely in one room. Then, in 2016, Flanagan offered the one-two-three punch of "Hush," "Before I Wake," and the mainstream sequel "Ouija: Origin of Evil." He was now a recognizable force in the horror community.

Flanagan gathered a huge fanbase with his subsequent adaptations of several famous horror novels. In 2017, he adapted Stephen King's "Gerald's Game" into an excellent feature film. In 2018, he turned Shirley Jackson's "The Haunting of Hill House" into a TV miniseries. In 2019, he made "Doctor Sleep," a convoluted ghost story based on King's sequel to "The Shining." Most recently, he adapted Edgar Allan Poe's "The Fall of the House of Usher" to TV. He is currently slated to make a new "Exorcist" movie, inspired by William Friedkin's 1973 film adaptation of William Peter Blatty's novel. If there's anyone who knows about horror adaptations, it's Mike Flanagan.

It was logical, then, that Flanagan should sit on a panel called "From Book to Script to Screen" at this year's ATX Festival in Austin, Texas. /Film's own Ryan Scott attended the festival, and each one of the panelists in attendance — Flanagan was joined by Liz Heldens, Graham Yost, Daniel Thomsen, Rolin Jones, and Jessica Rhoades — announced some of their favorite literary adaptations. Flanagan, perhaps unsurprisingly, chose a noted Stephen King miniseries as being particularly important to him. He was very fond of the 1994 TV miniseries version of "The Stand."