10 Stephen King Books That Should Become TV Shows, Ranked

Adaptation is tricky. Change too much, and you've lost the original fans. Stick too closely to the source material, and you miss out on the fun part of adapting one medium into another. Stephen King adaptations in particular can be extra tricky. So much of what works about the writer's work is the specific, King-ian way it's written. For example, his idiosyncratic dialogue makes sense as a literary device; still, it can sometimes sound strange coming out of the mouths of living, breathing actors. His evils can also be quite symbol-heavy in a way that works better as literature; we can believe in a writer haunted by malevolent flocks of sparrows for the length of a horror novel, but the less said about the film version of "The Dark Half," the better.

The fun part about King is that he considers his oeuvre to be a playground for anyone. For decades, he offered budding filmmakers the rights to adapt his work for only a single dollar, though he shuttered the "Dollar Baby" program in 2023. While plenty of classic films came from King novels, there are many television shows taken from his books, too. Accordingly, there have been many different approaches; from the close Apple TV+ adaptation of "Lisey's Story" to the USA procedural vision of "The Dead Zone," anything goes.

With that in mind, here's how we would adapt 10 more Stephen King novels for TV, ranked by how much we'd like to watch the resulting show.