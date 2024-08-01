The Best Stephen King Movie, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Most Stephen King fans know the story: in the 1970s, Stephen King was struggling to make ends meet, first making under 2 bucks an hour at an industrial laundry and then working as a high school English teacher. In his spare time, he wrote short stories that he sold to men's magazines. Most of his stories were about male characters, and then a friend suggested he try writing about a female character for a change. He wrote a few pages of a story, didn't like it, and tossed it in the trash. His wife, Tabitha King, fished the pages out and urged King to keep writing. He did, and the short story blossomed into a novel. That novel was "Carrie," and it would hit bookshelves in 1974.

King's novel tells the story of Carrie White, a tormented, bullied high school girl who also happens to possess telekinetic powers. One of Carrie's classmates ends up feeling guilty about all the bullying and arranges things so that her boyfriend will take Carrie to the prom. Unfortunately for Carrie, the other students aren't so sympathetic. They rig things so that Carrie will be crowned prom queen — only to then dump a bucket of pig's blood on her head. Enraged, Carrie snaps and uses her powers to kill her tormentors.

Eventually, "Carrie" found its way into the hands of filmmaker Brian De Palma. De Palma liked the book and thought it would make for a great movie, but no one had bought the film rights yet. According to Stephen Jones' book "Creepshows: The Illustrated Stephen King Movie Guide," producer Paul Monash finally scooped the movie rights up, but found that most studios weren't interested in adapting King's book. Eventually, Monash struck a deal with United Artists, who were looking for their own horror hit after the box office success of movies like "Rosemary's Baby" and "The Exorcist." As for King, he was reportedly paid just $2,500 for the film rights.

Working with a small budget (about $1.8 million), De Palma and screenwriter Lawrence D. Cohen turned King's novel into a blockbuster starring Sissy Spacek as Carrie. The film even earned Academy Award nominations for Best Actress (for Spacek) and Best Supporting Actress (for Piper Laurie, playing Carrie's religious zealot of a mother).