How Director Brian De Palma Created The Most Iconic Moment In The First Stephen King Movie

In the 1970s, a guy named Stephen King was living in a trailer with his wife and two kids, struggling to make ends meet. By day, he worked as an English teacher at a high school in Maine. By night, he wrote pulpy short stories that he sold to men's magazines. King, being a guy, primarily wrote stories about guys. Then one day, a friend suggested he write about a female character for a change. So King sat down to write a short story about a girl with telekinetic powers. It wasn't easy: the story goes that King wrote about three pages and then threw the tale in the trash, only to be encouraged to finish it by his wife, Tabitha. Eventually, the story blossomed into a full novel. King would sell the manuscript to Doubleday, and by 1974, Stephen King's debut novel, "Carrie," hit bookshelves in hardcover.

Contrary to legend, it was not an instant blockbuster. However, a year later, a paperback edition of the book arrived and became a bestseller. Stephen King was on his way to becoming one of the most successful writers of all time, and he has Hollywood to partially thank for that. Because a year after "Carrie" dropped in paperback, a film adaptation hit theaters, which in turn increased the sales of the book. Would Stephen King's books have continued to become bestsellers if the first Stephen King movie, "Carrie," had failed? We'll never know for sure, but it's probably safe to assume the film adaptation of "Carrie" certainly helped. "Carrie" was a smash hit with both critics and audiences, and is often hailed as one of the best Stephen King movies.