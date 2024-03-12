Long-Delayed Stephen King Movie Salem's Lot Will Finally Stream This Year

Stephen King fans, rejoice! The fate of the film adaptation of "Salem's Lot" has been up in the air over the past couple years, despite revealing footage from the project at CinemaCon back in 2022. Not even Stephen King himself knew what was going on with the film's potential release, though he wasn't shy about singing the praises of the movie from filmmaker Gary Dauberman, the director of "Annabelle Comes Home" and co-writer of "It" and sole writer of "It: Chapter Two." Thankfully, fans no longer have to ask when they'll be able to see the new "Salem's Lot" movie, because we finally have an idea of when it will be released. But it won't be in theaters.

Max has officially announced that "Salem's Lot" will debut on the streaming service sometime in 2024. They didn't give a specific release date or even a season of the release, but at least the Warner Bros. streaming service was willing to commit to putting the movie out at some point, something they haven't been so dedicated to in recent months (see the nonsense with axing "Coyote vs. ACME" entirely).

For those unfamiliar with "Salem's Lot," the movie is based on King's second novel published in 1975. It was previously turned into a miniseries (seen in the images above and below) by "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" director Tobe Hooper, and it ranks among one of the best miniseries adaptations of Stephen King's work, but it hasn't yet been given a proper film adaptation. The story follows author Ben Mears (played in this incarnation by "Top Gun: Maverick" co-star Lewis Pullman) as he returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem's Lot in search of inspiration for his next book only to discover his hometown is being preyed upon by a bloodthirsty vampire. That old chestnut!