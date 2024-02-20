Stephen King Still Doesn't Know Why Warner Bros. Won't Release The New Salem's Lot Movie

After the 2017 feature film adaptation of Stephen King's "It" became a blockbuster, studios rushed to greenlight new Stephen King adaptations. One example was a new film based on "Salem's Lot," King's 1975 novel about vampires who take over a small New England town. The new "Salem's Lot" movie was announced in 2019, and believe it or not, the film has long since finished production.

So where the heck is it?

Sitting on a (digital) shelf somewhere, that's where. Warner Bros, the studio behind the vampire adaptation, has been holding the film back for years now. It was initially scheduled for a 2022 release date, and now here we are in 2024, with no new date in place. King took to social media last year to complain about the film not being released, and now he's done it again, commenting that he thinks the movie is quite good and he still has no idea why WB isn't releasing it. And just to make things extra frustrating, Warners apparently still doesn't know when they'll release the pic.