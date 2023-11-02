Stephen King Really Likes That Salem's Lot Movie Warner Bros. Made And Still Hasn't Released

Where the hell is "Salem's Lot"? No, I'm not asking for the location of the cursed vampire town — like most Stephen King settings, it's in Maine, of course! I mean, where the hell is the new film adaptation of King's novel? You might not know this, but there's a brand new completed film adaptation of King's book just sitting on the shelves over at Warner Bros. The flick, helmed by Gary Dauberman, was supposed to arrive in 2022 before it was pushed back to 2023. Then it was pulled entirely. Now, a rumor has surfaced that the film will be skipping theaters altogether and going straight to the streaming service Max. As Variety reported, this decision "is not a reflection of the film's quality but is due to the fact that the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike has created a growing need for Max content." Sure, fine, but why has the film been delayed so long to begin with?

We don't know. But Stephen King, being Stephen King, was able to see the film, and he just took to Twitter (or X, as buffoons now call it) to share some praise for the flick. To be fair, King is not exactly impartial, and he also has some weird taste when it comes to movies (he tweeted praise for the Warner Bros. pic "The Flash" earlier this year, and we all know how that movie turned out). Still, the master of horror is helping to hype up the film that I, for one, would really like to see.