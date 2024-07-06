Every Season Of Veronica Mars, Ranked
When "Veronica Mars" first debuted in 2004, it came with a hell of a premise. Right off the bat, it was clear that the show about a teenage P.I. (the titular Veronica, played with panache and ferocity by Kristen Bell) was a far cry from the Nancy Drew mysteries of decades past. Veronica is a firebrand, a cynical high schooler with a taser and a mission –- or several. Rob Thomas' show begins with an almost overwhelming influx of mysteries, giving Veronica a dead best friend, a missing mom, and a disturbing date-rape past to reckon with. While rival teen shows like "The O.C." painted a slightly softer portrait of SoCal elites, "Veronica Mars" took a nihilistic approach to its fictional subjects, presenting the rich and famous residents of Neptune, California as corruptible at best and actively horrible at worst.
"Veronica Mars" traded in noir and mystery tropes first and foremost, but it earned cult classic status in large part thanks to its empathetic –- and emphatic –- feminist overtones. Over a decade before the #MeToo movement forced American culture to consider a wide spectrum of abuse survivors' experiences, "Veronica Mars" broached the topic of sexual assault and harassment again and again with a surprisingly sensitive understanding of the complex aftermath of a major trauma. The show isn't all serious, though; it's chock-full of snarky quips and silly mid-aughts moments, and is ultimately held together by the sweet relationships between Veronica and those closest to her.
The teen detective series famously went off the air in 2007 after its format-breaking third season was cut short. The characters made their triumphant return in 2014 thanks to an enjoyable and eerie Kickstarter-funded movie, and a series of novels imagined even more sun-soaked mysteries for Veronica. In 2019, Veronica and company returned for a delightful and dark fourth season, though its polarizing finale turned out to be yet another cliffhanger of a goodbye, as the "Veronica Mars" revival was never renewed for a fifth season. Lucky for us, all four seasons currently available feature incredible TV moments, with one arc in particular edging out the rest as the best story "Veronica Mars" has ever told.
4. Season 3
The final season of the show's original run is commonly accepted as its worst, but it's actually home to one of the series' most thrilling plot points. Season 3 has been scorned for its attempt to include multiple smaller mysteries rather than one overarching plot, but it deserves praise for the ambitious and fearlessness of the first of those mysteries. In it, Veronica investigates a serial rapist preying on women at her new college, Hearst. It's a bleak introduction to campus life, but the show never turns its predatory villain into a fear-mongering cautionary tale the way crime stories often do. "Veronica Mars" is ahead of its time in its nuanced discussions of victim blaming, date rape, PTSD, fraternity life, and the shame women face when they're not considered "perfect" survivors.
The Hearst rapist plot also culminates in one of the show's best episodes: the pulse-pounding mid-season outing "Spit & Eggs." The episode features a race against the clock, a chill-inducing twist, a phenomenal performance from Bell, and what I think I can safely say is the most upsetting deployment of Fatboy Slim's "Right Here, Right Now" in TV history. "Veronica Mars" always considered its teen hero more than capable of saving herself, but here, she fights to save every woman in her freshmen class. In general, Veronica displays tremendous character growth throughout the third season, and new players like Chris Lowell's Piz benefit the series, although a few characters backslide, falling back into the worst versions of themselves as the show's writers began to tread water.
Season 3 lands at the bottom of this list because the rest of the season's ideas don't live up to the thrills of its first half. Just as Veronica solves the Hearst rapist case, a murder is committed, and that plotline sucks up much of the runtime for the back half of the season. It's not particularly interesting, nor are subplots that see her father Keith (Enrico Colantoni) have an affair with a married woman, or Veronica and her reformed bully boyfriend Logan (Jason Dohring) call it quits several times. Worst of all, the season –- and, until 2019, series –- ended with a whimper, leaving fans with a flat scene of Veronica voting for her father for sheriff, then walking away from the polling place in the rain.
3. Season 4
While the third season of "Veronica Mars" is held together by one great episode, just one polarizing hour has threatened to upend the legacy of the recent reboot season. This time around, the show ended with much more of a bang than a whimper, and while some still consider its major character death cliffhanger a heartless decision, it's really the only low point in an otherwise compelling return to form.
"Veronica Mars" 2.0 feels remarkably like the original, yet it's updated appropriately with an older, more well-adjusted Veronica and a cast of characters who have matured in the intervening years (except Ryan Hansen's Dick, of course). The show would be pretty enjoyable even if we were just seeing Veronica spend time with her aging dad, reconnect with old friends, and (briefly) get her happily ever after with Logan, but it also includes a dangerous mystery on par with those from the original run. The drama starts when a beachside motel explodes on spring break, setting into motion a series of shady acts and bombings that carry the show through to its tragic conclusion.
The new Veronica is more cynical than ever, which makes sense given everything she's endured and everything that happened in the real world in the decade she was away. The new show wasn't to everyone's taste, but it plays around in the classic film noir sandbox in a satisfying, cinematic way. New castmate Kirby Howell-Baptiste is a welcome addition to the show, as is J.K. Simmons as an intimidating fixer for the rich and evil. Most importantly, the show's writing is as sharp as ever, whether it's once again digging into the nuances of trauma or simply allowing Veronica to rattle off great one-liners as she casually eviscerates anyone who underestimates her. This steely reboot isn't perfect, but it proves once and for all that Veronica Mars is not a marshmallow.
2. Season 2
Try rewatching it today, and the sophomore season of "Veronica Mars" alternates between grating, dated, and amazing. Its ability to be at once flawed and excellent stems largely from its pre-streaming production schedule; the show pumped out 22 episodes in one season, and the sheer amount of time we spend with it allows for some high highs and low lows. Among the highs: the inclusion of great guest stars and supporting cast members like Charisma Carpenter, Lucy Lawless, Kevin Smith, Alyson Hannigan, Tessa Thompson, Kyle Gallner, and Krysten Ritter, the latter of whom would make a key reappearance in the 2014 movie. Writers also rearranged the original cast based on what worked in season 1, kicking Veronica's on-and-off boyfriend Duncan (Teddy Dunn) to the curb and turning up the heat on Ronnie and Logan.
This is the season that brought us the "alterna-prom" and Logan's "wars, continents, bloodshed" speech, a swoon-worthy moment for fans of bad boys everywhere. It's also the season that saw Gallner, by that point not yet a horror movie MVP, portray one of the series' most unsettling characters: secretive wallflower Beaver Casablancas. The season begins with a catastrophic school bus crash and ends with a plane falling out of the sky, and while the B-plots that come in between vary wildly in quality, the compelling overarching storyline –- which culminates in sickening, conspiratorial revelations –- is more than enough to keep fans seated.
Plus, without the ghost of Lilly Kane hanging over the show, "Veronica Mars" season 2 allows its great supporting characters, including Percy Daggs III's trusty best pal Wallace, secret softy biker Weevil (Francis Capra), and Tina Majorino's computer whiz Mac. more opportunities to get in on the drama (for better and worse, as these characters don't come out unscathed). Overall, this isn't "Veronica Mars" at its best, but when season 2 is great, it's really freaking great.
1. Season 1
Who killed Lilly Kane? This is the question that kicked off "Veronica Mars" in 2004, and it's the question that carried the show through an incredible first season, culminating in one of the most thrilling TV finales of all time. The final stretch of the season is written with all the flair and danger of a hardboiled noir classic, and disparate pieces of the overarching plot come together to gasp-worthy results. Red herrings are tossed aside, truth bombs are dropped, and simple clues fall into place to reveal Lilly's real killer — just in time for him to come after Veronica.
The season's best episodes serve as an acting showcase for Bell, Colantoni, Dohring, Amanda Seyfried (who turns a dead blonde role into a dreamy, transcendent performance à la Sheryl Lee in "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me"), and even Harry Hamlin. In its quest to expose the seedy fictional underbelly of Hollywood-adjacent Neptune, California, "Veronica Mars" boldly casts celebrities who are known more for being famous than for their work (Paris Hilton and Lisa Rinna also appear in season 1), and in the case of Hamlin especially, the gamble pays off big time. Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Aaron Paul, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Melissa Leo, and Jessica Chastain add their bona fides to season 1 as guest stars, often playing characters with seedy secrets of their own.
While it's possible to start "Veronica Mars" for the first time today and not enjoy it, the show feels like a mid-aughts time capsule in the best way. The horrible color grading of season 1's flashbacks now feels like a signature of the series, as does its catchy power pop theme song. The classism, racism, and sexism on display from the 09ers is a heightened, intentional version of the era-specific bullying that was pervasive across teen TV at the time; by applying a noir lens to the coming-of-age drama, Veronica could expose the social ruthlessness of the aughts in a way few other shows could. The bleakness of her world feels prescient now; season 1 starts with the police ignoring Veronica's rape report and only gets more jaded from there. Still, "Veronica Mars" strikes a rare and unique balance, tempering its darkest moments with a wry, comforting sense of humor, a dynamic ensemble cast, and a tough, inspiring, genuinely one-of-a-kind protagonist.