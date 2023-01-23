Harry Hamlin Resolved A Clash Of The Titans Struggle By Locking Himself In His Trailer

Desmond Davis' 1981 fantasy film "Clash of the Titans" is a special effect extravaganza for the ages. Many of the film's creatures — Medusa, a Kraken, an evil satyr, and a mechanical owl named Bubo — were realized via some amazing stop-motion animation provided by SFX legend Ray Harryhausen. The bold, fantastical imagery matches the broad, archetypal story about the brave human hero Perseus (Harry Hamlin), and his role in a godly conflict involving Zeus (Laurence Olivier), the bitter Calibos (Neil McCarthy), and his bride-to-be Andromeda (Judi Bowker). The film at large is a little corny, but, like 1977's "Star Wars" or "Raiders of the Lost Ark" from the same year, "Clash of the Titans" takes something mythic and turns it into a slick, enjoyable Saturday matinee entertainment.

Prior to "Clash of the Titans," Hamlin had appeared in only one feature film, a diptych comedy called "Movie Movie," directed by Stanley Donen. The following year, Hamlin would court mild scandal by appearing in the queer romance "Making Love" (queer romances being a studio rarity in the early 1980s). It wouldn't be until later that Hamlin would achieve superstar status for his performance on the hit legal series "L.A. Law." He was always possessed of a movie star charisma, not to mention a pronounced chin and matinee idol good looks. Perseus was the kind of role constructed for a performer like Hamlin.

In a recent video interview with the AV Club, Hamlin revealed that the heroism of Perseus — at least in the way the ancient hero handled weapons — was something he had to fight to retain. A studio note, it seems, would have turned him into — in an embarrassing way — Captain America.