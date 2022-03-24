Harry Hamlin Has Joined The Cast Of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches

Rice's "Lives of the Mayfair Witches" trilogy focuses on neurosurgeon Rowan Mayfair, who is shocked to find herself named the inheritor of the Mayfair family fortune. She revives drowned contractor Michael Curry, who gains extrasensory powers after the traumatic experience. The Mayfairs are also haunted by a mysterious ghost named Lasher, who is some sort of a "seducer spirit with ghastly ambitions." The upcoming series will most likely follow the novels closely, as per the show's official logline:

"Follows a neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. She must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations."

Some of the characters in Rice's "Mayfair" trilogy also cross over to "The Vampire Chronicles," which features the iconic Lestat de Lioncourt. Hamlin will be playing Cortland Mayfair, the reigning patriarch of the Mayfair clan with the obsessive need to accumulate wealth and immense power. The series will span eight episodes and will premiere on both AMC and AMC+ later this year. The series is being executive produced by Mark Johnson via his Gran Via Productions banner.

Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, expressed his excitement for the upcoming "Mayfair" project, especially for Hamlin's involvement in the same :

"From Mad Men to Mayfair, we're delighted to have Harry back at AMC joining a cast that will bring to life the captivating world and cast of characters that Esta, Michelle, and Mark have beautifully adapted for our second series in the Anne Rice universe. Harry is an immensely talented and seasoned pro and we can't wait to see what he'll bring to the intricate role of Cortland Mayfair."

Hamlin has also been signed for "80 for Brady," which is inspired by the true story of four best friends taking a life-altering trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see Tom Brady play. Further cast details or a release date for "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches" has not been revealed yet, but the show is expected to premiere sometime in late 2022.