Why Netflix Cancelled Shadow And Bone

Everyone's got a show whose cancellation still shakes them to their core. For some, it's Netflix's brilliant sci-fi "Sense8." For others, it was the wrestling dramedy "GLOW"... also produced by Netflix. Honestly, if you've been around long enough, there's a high chance you've gotten your heart broken by Netflix at some point. The streaming service has become public enemy #1 for many a TV fan; they're more likely to cancel your favorite series than they are to greenlight another season of it. That habit even extends to shows that, by all accounts, found critical and commercial success, like "Shadow and Bone." The series achieved a rare feat by scoring a loyal following, critical buzz, and solid streaming numbers — but that didn't stop it from getting the axe after its second season.

As an adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's YA fantasy series of the same name, "Shadow and Bone" was poised to scratch a particular itch for audiences. Its first season premiered in 2021 and told the story of Alina (Jessie Mei Li), an unassuming young cartographer destined to save the realm of Ravka. In a world full of Grisha — people who can manipulate matter at will — she is the fabled "Sun Summoner," the only one who can defeat an impossibly charming, nigh-immortal bad guy known as the Darkling (Ben Barnes). Their smoldering chemistry was just one of the things that made "Shadow and Bone" so bingeable, and all but guaranteed a second season.

By March 2023, Netflix was making moves to expand the Grishaverse, namely with a "Six of Crows" spin-off that would run alongside its parent series. That made the cancellation of "Shadow and Bone," just a few months after the premiere of season 2, particularly blindsiding. It didn't seem like a show that was ever struggling, even if Season 2 was a bit messier than its predecessor. So why was "Shadow and Bone" canceled? The answer is a bit murky, but it shares some connective tissue with other short-lived fan favorites: it just didn't meet Netflix's expectations.