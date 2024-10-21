Why Netflix Cancelled Shadow And Bone
Everyone's got a show whose cancellation still shakes them to their core. For some, it's Netflix's brilliant sci-fi "Sense8." For others, it was the wrestling dramedy "GLOW"... also produced by Netflix. Honestly, if you've been around long enough, there's a high chance you've gotten your heart broken by Netflix at some point. The streaming service has become public enemy #1 for many a TV fan; they're more likely to cancel your favorite series than they are to greenlight another season of it. That habit even extends to shows that, by all accounts, found critical and commercial success, like "Shadow and Bone." The series achieved a rare feat by scoring a loyal following, critical buzz, and solid streaming numbers — but that didn't stop it from getting the axe after its second season.
As an adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's YA fantasy series of the same name, "Shadow and Bone" was poised to scratch a particular itch for audiences. Its first season premiered in 2021 and told the story of Alina (Jessie Mei Li), an unassuming young cartographer destined to save the realm of Ravka. In a world full of Grisha — people who can manipulate matter at will — she is the fabled "Sun Summoner," the only one who can defeat an impossibly charming, nigh-immortal bad guy known as the Darkling (Ben Barnes). Their smoldering chemistry was just one of the things that made "Shadow and Bone" so bingeable, and all but guaranteed a second season.
By March 2023, Netflix was making moves to expand the Grishaverse, namely with a "Six of Crows" spin-off that would run alongside its parent series. That made the cancellation of "Shadow and Bone," just a few months after the premiere of season 2, particularly blindsiding. It didn't seem like a show that was ever struggling, even if Season 2 was a bit messier than its predecessor. So why was "Shadow and Bone" canceled? The answer is a bit murky, but it shares some connective tissue with other short-lived fan favorites: it just didn't meet Netflix's expectations.
Gone too soon
Like so many Netflix shows, "Shadow and Bone" was reportedly a victim of low viewership, but the series was also majorly impacted by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes that took place in 2023. "Shadow and Bone" was canceled just a week after the strikes were resolved that November; though its second season wasn't affected by them, the months-long production shutdown did "scramble" the scheduling for studios and streamers, according to Deadline. Netflix reportedly made the choice to cancel the show in order to avoid a major gap between season 2 and season 3.
Upon close scrutiny, that explanation doesn't really hold much water, as fans of the Grishaverse likely would have been just fine waiting years for another season. The question of viewership also curdled once Netflix released its 2023 engagement report. The report was designed to provide more transparency about how the streamer's projects perform, but it ultimately revealed how successful "Shadow and Bone" was. The series was the 26th most-watched show in the first half of 2023, raking in 193 million views. Out of the 30 most popular titles that year, "Shadow and Bone" was the only project that wasn't renewed for another season.
The choice naturally sparked plenty of outrage from fans, especially those holding out for the "Six of Crows" spin-off. Netflix's choice to cancel both shows feels out-of-place, even with the added "transparency" that its streaming numbers provide. "Shadow and Bone" season 2 wasn't the biggest success of 2023, but it also did well enough to earn a renewal. Its cancellation remains baffling, but as time goes by without a concrete explanation, it's now just another one of Netflix's missed opportunities.