The Most Controversial TV Show Cancellations Ever

It's hard to feel something when a TV show you love gets canceled. At least, it is for me at this point. Netflix just announced the end of promising supernatural saga "Dead Boy Detectives" after one enthusiastically embraced season, while bold, sexy "Star Wars" story "The Acolyte" was axed in August after suffering from intense review bombing. Those are two shows of many that have been cancelled this month, season, year. As the number of TV shows available to watch has grown exponentially over the past decade, so have the chances that your favorite will get axed.

Enter cumulative grief: it's a concept that's typically applied to bereavement, but I think it works here too. When you grieve multiple things at once, it can become tougher than usual to process the loss at all. When the number of things to grieve — in this case, shows that you felt spoke to you, helped you, or represented you in some way — keeps piling up, it can cause feelings of numbness and overload. If you're like me, you might just start to pretend you didn't hear the cancellation news at all: a form of denial that postpones potential sadness until a later date.

Of course, these are just TV shows, right? To speak about them like a lost loved one may seem like overkill, but in reality, TV has been treated as a powerful and indispensable part of human life basically since its inception. Fans have been laughing and crying about their favorite shows since the 1940s, and have been protesting the cancellation of them for just as long. The story of the TV shows America loves enough to get angry about them is, in a way, the story of America itself, in all its fear and greed and love and weirdness.

Below are five shows that tell that story, not just through their episodes and arcs, but through the major outcries that came in response to their controversial cancellations.