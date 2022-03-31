Our Flag Means Death Has Pilfered Book Of Boba Fett's Throne As The Most In-Demand New Series

Created by David Jenkins ("People of Earth") and executive produced by none other than Taika Waititi ("What We Do in the Shadows," "Thor: Ragnarok"), "Our Flag Means Death" is loosely based on the life of English aristocrat-turned-pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), who crosses paths with the notorious Blackbeard (Waititi) abroad his sailing vessel, The Revenge. The premise hinges on how Bonnet does not really have what it takes to be a hardened pirate and must deal with his dysfunctional crew and other deadly threats that marks the seas he sails.

It is understandable why "The Book of Boba Fett" maintained the top spot for so long, being a "Star Wars" entry about a beloved character who manages to fight his way through the Sarlacc Pitt and teams up with mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), while also forming an alliance with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), who he meets in Chapter 14 of "The Mandalorian," namely "The Tragedy."

As per the numbers run by Parrot Analytics, the demand for "Our Flag Means Death" surged by 33% since its season finale premiered on March 24, 2022. Parrot Analytics runs its calculations by taking consumer research data, streaming, downloads, and social media into account, among other consumer engagement metrics. However, per the details of the metrics, the calculations only apply to the U.S. alone. Check out the details of the metrics for the week below:

Parrot Analytics

Other shows that closely follow HBO Max's "The Gilded Age," whose season finale aired on March 21, 2022, showcasing a 15% increase in demand since then, within the period of a week. The interest in the period drama has been pretty consistent, and "The Gilded Age" has already been renewed for a second season

The trajectory for HBO Max's "Peacemaker" has also been interesting, as it witnessed a surge in interest even after its season finale aired back in February. This probably has to do with the show's unique formula of melding superhero shenanigans with outrageous humor and a whole lot of heart, and this seems to be working well in its favor so far.

"Our Flag Means Death" season 1 is now streaming in its entirety on HBO Max.