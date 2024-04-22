How Gunsmoke Led To The Demise Of Gilligan's Island

"Gilligan's Island" may be viewed as a classic sitcom now, but when the silly series about a group of island castaways aired from 1964 to 1967, it was far from a sure bet for its home network, CBS. As Laura Morowitz writes in the book "Critiquing the Sitcom," the series was "championed by the public" yet "routinely derided by critics." Anything but a classic in its time, the series ultimately became an enduring part of TV history thanks to its seemingly endless replays in syndication. According to Morowitz, it "would come to be the most repeated series in television history."

During its original airing, "Gilligan's Island" was pushed around the prime-time schedule like brussel sprouts on a picky kid's plate. It switched time slots three times during its relatively short run and was finally canceled in 1967. Except, the cancelation of "Gilligan's Island" wasn't straightforward; by several accounts, it came after the show had already seemingly been renewed, making the series an early precursor to the unsettling modern "unrenewal" phenomenon.

According to Thom Shubilla's book "Primetime 1966-1967," the island-set series appeared on the initial CBS schedule for fall 1967 — what would've been its fourth season:

"When the show wrapped at the end of the season on April 17, 1967, the actors were reportedly assured that it would be picked up for a fourth season; in the last episode of the third season, 'Gilligan, the Goddess,' the castaways had yet to be rescued."

Unfortunately, though, another popular series would end up taking the show's place after a complicated renewal scenario of its own.