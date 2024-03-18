A Scrapped Gilligan's Island Idea Would Have Explained Some Of The Show's Nonsense

In 1989, "Weird Al" Yankovic released a song called "Isle Thing," a parody of Tone Lōc's 1988 hit "Wild Thing." In Yankovic's version, the song's narrator met an attractive woman at the Circle-K and went back to her place, presumably for some active coitus. Instead, however, the woman eschewed sex for a marathon of "Gilligan's Island" reruns. (In the parlance of the song, "She loves that Gilligan's Isle Thing.") The narrator immediately began to recognize the logical inconsistencies in Sherwood Schwartz's beloved 1963 sitcom, notably that the Professor (Russell Johnson) could build a nuclear reactor using only coconuts, but wasn't able to construct a boat to escape the desert island he and the castaways were stranded on. Yankovic also noted that "those homeboys brought an awful lot for just a three-hour tour."

The premise of "Gilligan's Island" is made clear in the show's opening theme song. Two sailors and five guests were to take a three-hour boat tour around Hawai'i when they hit bad weather, were pushed off course, and crash-landed on an uncharted desert island. The series lasted for 98 episodes, and the seven characters seemed well-stocked with supplies and clothing throughout. They had food, gadgets, and shaving supplies. A casual viewer may immediately wonder if the castaway packed all that stuff on a mere three-hour tour. Yankovic merely gave voice to several popular criticisms of the show. (In fact, the initial reactions to "Gilligan's Island" were ... not good.)

It seems that the makers of the series weren't being forgetful about the seemingly unlimited supply of food on the desert island, they were being cheeky. In an interview with the Southern Illinoisan (and handily reprinted by MeTV), actor Bob Denver recalled a proposed logical conceit that would have explained where the castaways were getting their supplies. Rather than employ logic, however, the showrunners thought it would be funnier if nothing was explained.