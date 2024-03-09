How Gilligan's Island Stirred Some Chaos For The Real Coast Guard

The plot of director Dean Parisot's cult-favorite 1999 sci-fi comedy "Galaxy Quest" hinges on a race of extraterrestrials, the Thermians, believing that an '80s space adventure series is a collection of "historical documents" of real-life events. When one of the show's actors, Gwen DeMarco (Sigourney Weaver), tries to explain to them that many TV series are purely fictional, she adds (with more than a hint of exasperation), "Surely, you don't think 'Gilligan's Island' is a ..." before trailing off as she watches the Thermians' faces drop in heartfelt despair. "Those poor people," their leader, Mathesar (Enrico Colantoni), somberly replies.

A naive group of other-worldly beings thinking that Sherwood Schwartz's zany '60s sitcom is really an authentic documentary about an eclectic group of humans — including (sing it with me now), "Gilligan, the Skipper too, the millionaire and his wife, the movie star, the Professor and Mary Ann" — getting shipwrecked on an uncharted isle in the Pacific Ocean makes for a perfect punchline in a parody like "Galaxy's Quest." It's also, miraculously enough, closer to how many people reacted to the show in real life than you'd probably assume. According to Schwartz, the Coast Guard received a shocking amount of telegrams from viewers while the series was on the air, demanding to know why the organization wasn't out there rescuing Gilligan and the gang at this very instant.

This isn't a case of Schwartz having claimed that he'd heard about all this from someone who knew someone in the Coast Guard, either. He knew it for a fact because he'd seen the telegrams himself.