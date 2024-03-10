Initial Reactions To Gilligan's Island Were Quite Brutal

Opening TV theme songs have tragically become a lost art. On one level, it makes sense. As the line between television and film has grown increasingly blurry in the 21st century, opening titles have become more and more cinematic. The mix of simple earworms and dialogue-free visuals in the opening titles of shows like "Mad Men" are eloquent works of art in and of themselves. It just wouldn't have the same effect if, instead of David Carbonara's haunting suite accompanied by minimalistic animation of an ad man's world literally falling apart, you had someone singing about that ol' scoundrel Don Draper and how his dastardly, womanizing ways are coming back to bite him (as amazing as that sounds).

Of course, things were different when Sherwood Schwartz created "Gilligan's Island." The show required a tad more exposition than your run-of-the-mill sitcom at the time (as did Schwartz's other '60s-born sensation, "The Brady Bunch"). Whereas series like "Bewitched" and "I Dream of Jeannie" could lay out their premises in roughly 30 seconds of wordless animation (magical, mischievous women cause trouble for the besotted men in their lives), the setup for "Gilligan's Island" was relatively convoluted. Who were all these wildly different people and how did they end up on a small ship in the middle of a sea storm? It's not exactly "3 Body Problem," but it is something that immediately has you asking questions.

Schwartz found that out the hard way when it came time to pitch the show. He would win over the doubters eventually, though, thanks in part to that (almost annoyingly) catchy theme song.