3 Body Problem Trailer: Aliens Invade In New Sci-Fi Series From Game Of Thrones Creators
After taking charge of HBO's "Game of Thrones" for so many years (somehow considered by many to be simultaneously the best and the worst series in recent memory), you'd think creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss would follow it up with something light, breezy, and much less intimidating — and definitely not yet another adaptation of an acclaimed literary work that many consider to be among the best in all of sci-fi/fantasy writing. You'd be wrong!
The divisive duo promptly went ahead and lined up their next project: a TV series adaptation of Chinese author Liu Cixin's "The Three-Body Problem." Tackling some seriously weighty and philosophical concepts, the official trilogy has long been considered to be "unfilmable" since its original publication in the early 2000s. That didn't stop Benioff and Weiss from swinging big and throwing their considerable clout behind getting this production off the ground. Titled "3 Body Problem," the Netflix series will depict the decades-spanning tale chronicling humanity's first contact with extraterrestrials. For those who've read the novels, that summary hardly does justice to the shocking twists and turns and, at times, deeply existential material ingrained in this story. For those coming into this completely in the dark, well, you should do everything in your power to keep it that way.
That seems to be the approach taken by the creative team themselves, as proven by our first extensive look at the series. Check out the footage below, which premiered today thanks to Netflix's exclusive TUDUM live show.
Humanity faces the darkness in the 3 Body Problem trailer
"Life looks for life." Rarely has humanity's obsession with searching the stars felt quite as double-edged as it does here. In other words, Netflix's "3 Body Problem" looks like as faithful an adaptation of the original, Hugo Award-winning story as fans could've hoped for.
The dizzying trailer footage strikes a perfect balance between giving audiences enough to be intrigued by what's going on while still keeping things close to its vest (thankfully living up to the "tease" in "teaser trailer"). No, we don't see any aliens here, but there's no shortage of some absolutely picturesque fantasy visuals that wouldn't seem to be at home in a straightforward sci-fi story like this. We see glimpses of a secretive facility with a distinctive radar dish, harrowing imagery taken straight out of some of the most violent moments of Chinese history, and one character's actions that may go on to change the course of humanity forever. Buckle up, folks, because you've just entered the world of "3 Body" and, should this series strike the right tone, you're about to be in for one heck of a ride.
Directed in part by Derek Tsang ("Soulmate," "Better Days"), the series comes from showrunners, co-creators, and executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and co-creator/writer Alexander Woo. The completely stacked cast includes Jovan Adepo, "Game of Thrones" stars John Bradley and Liam Cunningham and Jonathan Pryce, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, Rosalind Chao, Ben Schnetzer, and Eve Ridley.
The trailer confirms that all eight episodes of "3 Body Problem" will debut on Netflix in January of 2024.