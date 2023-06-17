3 Body Problem Trailer: Aliens Invade In New Sci-Fi Series From Game Of Thrones Creators

After taking charge of HBO's "Game of Thrones" for so many years (somehow considered by many to be simultaneously the best and the worst series in recent memory), you'd think creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss would follow it up with something light, breezy, and much less intimidating — and definitely not yet another adaptation of an acclaimed literary work that many consider to be among the best in all of sci-fi/fantasy writing. You'd be wrong!

The divisive duo promptly went ahead and lined up their next project: a TV series adaptation of Chinese author Liu Cixin's "The Three-Body Problem." Tackling some seriously weighty and philosophical concepts, the official trilogy has long been considered to be "unfilmable" since its original publication in the early 2000s. That didn't stop Benioff and Weiss from swinging big and throwing their considerable clout behind getting this production off the ground. Titled "3 Body Problem," the Netflix series will depict the decades-spanning tale chronicling humanity's first contact with extraterrestrials. For those who've read the novels, that summary hardly does justice to the shocking twists and turns and, at times, deeply existential material ingrained in this story. For those coming into this completely in the dark, well, you should do everything in your power to keep it that way.

That seems to be the approach taken by the creative team themselves, as proven by our first extensive look at the series. Check out the footage below, which premiered today thanks to Netflix's exclusive TUDUM live show.