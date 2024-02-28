Recording The Gilligan's Island Theme Song Was As Slapstick As The Show Itself

"The Ballad of Gilligan's Island," penned by executive producer and show creator Sherwood Schwartz and songwriter George Wyle holds the distinction of being the best TV theme song of all time. It might only be tied with the theme song to "The Brady Bunch" ... which was also co-written by Schwartz. In both cases, the theme songs cleverly weave earworm-ready melodies into explicit descriptions of the show's premise. In only 55 seconds, audiences learn that they're about to watch a sitcom about seven stranded castaways on a tropical island, how those castaways got there, and who each of the castaways are. "The Ballad of Gilligan's Island" is both hummable and functional. Even the amazing surf guitars of "The Munsters" or the wicked pip organs of "Tales from the Crypt" cannot approach the utilitarian glories of "Gilligan."

The first season theme song famously omitted the names of the Professor (Russell Johnson) and Mary Ann (Dawn Wells), referring to them only as "and the rest." That version of the theme was performed by a folk group called the Wellingtons, who were regulars on the 1964 music program "Shindig!" The Wellingtons were also amenable to performing for major entertainment studios, having also performed the music for "Davy Crockett," and "The Wonderful World of Disney." The Wellingtons have also toured with Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, and Annette Funicello.

Back in 1997, Sherwood Schwartz sat for a six-hour interview with the Television Academy about his long and prolific career in the medium. He talked about writing for "The Red Skelton Show," and creating "Gilligan's Island," "It's About Time," "The Brady Bunch," and "Dusty's Trail." He also shared an amusing anecdote about the initial recording session of "The Ballad of Gilligan's Island," which, he recalls, required a whistle and a lot of stumbling waiters (!).