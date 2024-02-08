The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Gilligan's Island

Sherwood Schwartz's 1963 sitcom "Gilligan's Island" was a high-concept series that, thanks to the gods of syndication, remained in the public consciousness for decades after it went off the air. The show's impeccable theme song, written by Schwartz and George Wyle, may be the best theme in television history, as it handily explains the premise using a hummable sea shanty: five tourists (Jim Backus, Natalie Schafer, Dawn Wells, Tina Louise, and Russell Johnson) boarded the S.S. Minnow — manned by Captain Jonas Grumby (Alan Hale) and his first mate Gilligan (Bob Denver) — for a three-hour tour off the coast of Honolulu. When the tiny ship hit some bad weather, the seven characters landed on a desert island, stranded. The series followed their merry attempts to survive.

"Gilligan's Island" ran for 98 episodes, ending its initial run in 1967, but reruns continued to air well into the 1990s. Yes, there was a time when "Gilligan's Island" was a reliable TV staple, occupying the same space as "I Love Lucy," "The Twilight Zone" and "Law & Order." It was followed by several spinoffs, including the animated shows "The New Adventures of Gilligan" in 1975 and "Gilligan's Planet" in 1982. The cast also reunited for four TV movies in 1978, 1979, and 1981 (when the Castaways met the Harlem Globetrotters), as well as a biographical documentary in 2001, featuring re-enactments of the show's early days using new actors.

"Gilligan's Island" has been parodied endlessly, having been referenced in other sitcoms (some of the original cast appeared on "Alf") and it was even the subject of a "Weird Al" Yankovic song. It has been adapted to video games, pinball, and trading cards.

However, of the show's ensemble cast, only one actress remains with us.