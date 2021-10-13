Charlie Kaufman Once Pitched A Gilligan's Island Reboot Filled With Murder And Cannibalism

Kaufman is best known for his surreal and emotionally devastating screenplays, from "Being John Malkovich" to "I'm Thinking of Ending Things." His specialty as a screenwriter is making the audience feel empathetic for his irreparably broken protagonists while also maintaining a semblance of mystery. Applying his technique for compelling storytelling to something this deeply horror-based would be a blast. Add in Gunn's assured and stylish direction, and you've got yourself the makings of one of the most grueling and visually fascinating movies ever made.

There has to be some way to "spoof" the original series while staying true to Kaufman and Gunn's vision, sans the "Gilligan's Island" name. If not, we have to just hope that the Schwartz estate changes their minds sometime soon. I for one would love to see Gilligan, the Skipper, the millionaire and his wife, the movie star, the professor, and Mary Ann all go head-to-head with one another in a cannibalistic battle of survival. I can see the trailer already, with the wreckage of the ship floating onscreen, and the theme song playing in slowed time...

The Minnow would be lost...