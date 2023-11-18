The Professor From Gilligan's Island Time Traveled Through The Twilight Zone – Twice

Remember "Gilligan's Island?" Yes, the widely-loved American sitcom that earned massive popularity throughout its 98-episode run from 1978 to 1982, and featured an ensemble cast including Bob Denver, Natalie Schafer, Alan Hale Jr., and Russell Johnson. The show took the castaway trope and remolded it as a comedy in which seven castaways attempt to survive on an island after they're shipwrecked, which is further complicated by the shenanigans of the ship's first mate, Gilligan (Denver).

Among this cast of colorful characters is the Professor (Johnson) — the only level-headed person among the castaways, who uses his scientific background to create little devices to make their stay on the island more hospitable. While Johnson perfectly conveyed the subtle comedy inherent in his role (a running gag being his ability to create almost anything using bamboo and coconuts), the actor also embodied serious, dramatic roles in "The Twilight Zone," where he appeared in two separate episodes that involved time travel as a central trope.

These two episodes — "Execution," based on George Clayton Johnson's unpublished novel, and "Back There," written by series creator Rod Serling himself — were unfortunately not on par with the excellence that "The Twilight Zone" is otherwise known for. However, these stories are worth examining on their own, especially within the context of Russell Johnson's character's being directly involved with time travel, and how it impacted the crux of each. Marc Scott Zicree's "The Twilight Zone Companion" provides us with greater insight into where these stories fell short, and how they are different from classic "Twilight Zone" entries such as "Where Is Everybody?" or "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet."