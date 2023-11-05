Rod Serling Went Through Hell Every Time He Narrated The Twilight Zone
When you think about "The Twilight Zone," chances are you think about the legendary show's famous twist endings, and the way it wrapped socially relevant stories in a science fiction package in order to smuggle those stories onto network television. But more than any of that, the first thing that likely comes into your mind is Rod Serling, the creator and inimitable voice of the series. Serling wrote nearly 100 episodes of the beloved show, but he also served as its host and narrator, setting the stage for the odd or unexpected situations that would take audiences on a psychological rollercoaster ride over the course of 30 minutes (or an hour, in season 4).
But while Serling's calm, collected, sometimes sardonic on-screen appearances have left an indelible mark in viewers' memories, they were "absolute hell" for the man himself to actually film. In Marc Scott Zicree's book "The Twilight Zone Companion," Zicree writes that when Serling's hosting role was expanded to include more on-screen work in the second season, the famed writer did not adapt well to the pressure of performing for 20 million audience members:
"Rod was a very nervous man before the camera," explains director Lamont Johnson, who would come on the scene during the second season. "When he had to do his lead-ins he would go through absolute hell. He would sweat and sputter and go pale. He was terribly ill at ease in front of the camera."
The director would trick Serling into giving a usable performance
The book goes on to explain how Johnson, the director, used some sneaky tactics in order to coax usable performances out of the sweaty, uneasy visionary. Here's a quote from Johnson explaining how he and his crew would team up to essentially trick Serling into giving them what they needed:
"I'd clown around with him and roll the camera without letting him know and I'd say, 'What was that you said?' And he would sort of snap off the thing at me as though, 'Smart ass, I'll show you.' The crew was with me on that; they'd shut up and be quiet, otherwise we'd never get a take under those circumstances."
So the next time you're watching an episode of "The Twilight Zone" and see Serling pop into the frame (often in fun or creative ways) to deliver his address to the camera, remember that deep down, my man was absolutely freaking out. It's actually somewhat comforting: If Rod Freakin' Serling was nervous doing his job, maybe we can all take some solace from that and use it as inspiration to overcome whatever obstacles appear in our own lives.
In a way, this story is perfectly appropriate for this particular show. The fact that one of TV's most recognizable hosts was wildly uncomfortable talking to his own camera? That's one of the most ironic twists in a show that's chock full of 'em.