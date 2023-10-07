The 6 Best Twist Endings In Twilight Zone History, Ranked

When people remember "The Twilight Zone," they usually talk about the endings. Certainly, the show's endings are the greatest fodder for parodies — from "Treehouse of Horror" on "The Simpsons" to "The Scary Door," a show-within-a-show in "Futurama."

As an anthology series, each venture into the Twilight Zone stands on its own terms and ends conclusively; the only consistent face is series creator Rod Serling as the narrator. The whole point of the series is to put its characters in bewildering circumstances, so twist endings were a way to wring out one last bit of shock. That's not to say the endings were all about shock value; the best twist endings in "The Twilight Zone" reflect the episode's message or leave the viewer with a new perspective on what they just watched.

Happy endings aren't an impossibility in "The Twilight Zone," but they aren't the ones that people remember. Here are the six endings that remain chilling to this day while casting a shadow over the series and speculative fiction at large.