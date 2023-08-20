How The Twilight Zone's Howling Man Pushed The Limits Of '60s Special Effects

My favorite episode of "The Twilight Zone" is "The Howling Man." Self-adapted from a short story by Charles Beaumont, the episode's star is David Ellington (H.M. Wynant), an American hiker in post-war Europe. Caught in a storm, he stumbles upon a monastery and meets the secretive Order of Truth, led by Brother Jerome (John Carradine). The Order has the titular man (Robin Hughes) imprisoned in a cell, claiming him to be Satan in human form. After some persuasion from both parties, Ellington ultimately frees the prisoner and all of mankind pays for his mistake.

I discovered the episode when I was a Catholic schoolboy and a burgeoning horror fan, so the premise stirred primal fear within my soul. Even now, with my faith lapsed, "The Howling Man" is still an excellent half-hour of TV, with some of the best atmosphere and mystery in "The Twilight Zone."

Many "Twilight Zone" episodes take place in normal American locales, both suburbia and cities, or vague future/sci-fi settings. "The Howling Man," though, unfolds in a Gothic Castle right out of a Universal horror film. Director Douglas Heyes experiments with his framing; the episode has a particular fondness for Dutch angles, but he also keeps the camera moving, drawing the viewer into the story more so than if he stuck with stationary shots.

The biggest technical challenge, though? Portraying the Devil himself. According to "The Twilight Zone Companion" by Marc Scott Zicree, Heyes vetoed Beamount's wish for less is more, believing the audience would feel "cheated" if they didn't see the prisoner become the Devil. The book also details how Heyes and his crew pulled off that transformation.