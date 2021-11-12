The Morning Watch: Dutch Angles In Movies Explained, The Making Of The Harder They Fall & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, find out the origins and purpose of the camera shot known as the "Dutch angle" in films like "Citizen Kane," "The Birds," "Thor," "Inglourious Basterds," and more. Plus, go behind the scenes of the action-packed Western "The Harder They Fall," now on Netflix. And finally, see how "Eternals" star Salma Hayek handles spicy wings on a new episode of "Hot Ones."