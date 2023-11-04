The Pilot Episode Of The Twilight Zone Wasn't An Episode Of The Twilight Zone

In the world of television, first impressions are everything. A great pilot episode is a promise to the audience, telling them what the show is about and how it will go about it, in the hopes that people will be so impressed that they'll tune in every week. If you don't grab them early, you might lose them altogether.

Case in point: If you watch the first episode of Rod Serling's "The Twilight Zone" you'll find that it is one of the most striking TV series debuts in history. The disturbing standalone tale "Where Is Everybody?" stars Earl Holliman ("Police Woman") as a man who finds himself in a town without any people in it. It's completely deserted from top to bottom, or is it? He keeps coming across signs that people were here, and he only just missed them. Trapped in a completely open world, alone in a space made for thousands of people, taunted by a mysterious unseen influence, "Where Is Everybody?" is an unforgettable nightmare that set the stage for the future of the anthology series, which would produce various tales of the strange and the fantastic across five acclaimed seasons.

But the funny thing about the pilot episode of "The Twilight Zone" is that, technically, it wasn't the pilot episode at all. Rod Serling sold the show based not on the quality of "Where Is Everybody?" but on the success of another weird tale that was produced for a completely different series.