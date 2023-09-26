The Twilight Zone Episode Where Is Everybody Hit A Few Bumps Behind The Scenes

This post contains spoilers for the first episode of "The Twilight Zone."

The first episode of Rod Serling's anthology series "The Twilight Zone" aired on October 2, 1959. The episode was called "Where Is Everybody?," and it starred Earl Holliman as a man with no memories, walking down a dirt road. He arrives in a small town. No one is there. He cries out for anyone, but no one answers. He tries the public telephone, but there is no operator. He sees a woman in a car, but she turns out to be a mere mannequin. He helps himself to some diner food, which is still fresh. Machines seem to operate on their own, as when our hero goes to a movie theater and the picture starts automatically. What is happening? Is everyone hiding? Where is everybody? The solitude slowly begins to drive him into a panic.

The twist ending: the man is not isolated in a small American town but inside a small sensory isolation booth. He is an Air Force officer named Mike Ferris, and the small town was a hallucination brought on by 484 straight hours of deprivation. This was a test to see if solo pilots could stomach the isolation of an extended space voyage. As it happens, he cannot.

"Where Is Everybody?" was a stirring way to kick off the show, and remains one of the series' more memorable episodes. "The Twilight Zone" took off with a comfortable stride. Shooting "Where Is Everybody?," however, was not a lot of fun. Indeed, according to a 2019 retrospective in the New York Times (for the episode's 60th anniversary), Holliman looked back and recalled some camera issues that cost him and the rest of the crew a full day of shooting.