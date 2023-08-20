Why The Set Of The Twilight Zone's First Episode Looks So Familiar

Part of what I love about filmmaking is how it is able to transform artifice into reality and truth. When two characters come together for a big climactic kiss in the rain, the reality of the situation is that these are two co-workers who barely know each other, standing on two different colored pieces of tape, as a giant mechanized sprinkler system looms over their heads. Yet when we see it on the big screen, we believe it. That's true movie magic.

One of my favorite parts of this process, when it comes to studio filmmaking, is the backlot. Movie studios have constructed city streets, town squares, and so much more on their land for productions to use and reuse for decades. Instead of going on location and dealing with permits, spacial limitations, crowd control, and more, they have these preset areas all to themselves. They appear in countless films, TV shows, and commercials, yet rarely do we ever clock the repetition.

But there are the rare occasions where these multipurpose sets become inextricably linked to one particular film or television show, and any other time that set shows up in something else, you go, "Hey, isn't that from [insert title here]?" No place is that more evident than the town square of Hill Valley from "Back to the Future." We identify the shops, the streets, the greenery, and, of course, the clocktower with Robert Zemeckis' 1985 comedy. But this set had already been around for decades and had been used countless times. In fact, it appeared in the very first episode of one of the most famous television shows of all time, "The Twilight Zone."