Rod Serling Made A Big Mistake In The Twilight Zone's Opening Narration

According to the Northrop Grumman website, there is a debate as to how many dimensions there might be in the universe. String theory maintains that there are a solid 10 dimensions. Fans of sci-fi multiverse stories likely hold the popular opinion that there are many, many more universes, perhaps even infinite ones. Indeed, "another dimension" has long been used in fiction to describe a fantastical world that exists in the same space as ours, but which is not perceptible and only accessed through a mystical portal. In terms of what we've been able to actually measure, however, we know for sure that there are the usual four dimensions: The three we need to create a cube, and then the fourth detailing where that cube exists in time.

In 2017, two neutron stars crashed into each other, sending gravitational shock waves out into the galaxy. String theory proponents held that those gravitational waves would — as they traveled out into the universe — elongate and dissipate, theorizing that the energy was being siphoned into parallel universes. Sadly, it seems that the waves didn't weaken in such a fashion, putting the kibosh on a lot of parallel universe fun. If there were parallel universes, they were incredibly tiny.

In fiction, however, everyone's favorite parallel dimension was probably the one spoken of by Rod Serling in his introduction to the hit 1959 TV series "The Twilight Zone." Audiences loved dipping into a universe whose very fabric was constructed of ironic, fantastical morality fables. It seems, however, that Serling goofed in the opening narration of the show's very first episode. As described in Stewart T. Stanyard's 2007 book "Dimensions Behind the Twilight Zone: A Backstage Tribute to Television's Groundbreaking Series," Serling thought there were already five dimensions, not four.