The Twilight Zone Story So Scary, They Made It Three Times

The sci-fi/horror anthology series "The Twilight Zone" has always had the power to completely blow our minds, with classic episodes that taught fraught moral lessons, and featured twist endings that would eventually become so iconic that modern audiences are likely to watch episodes for the first time around pre-spoiled, whether they realize it or not, just due to cultural osmosis.

But there is perhaps no episode of "The Twilight Zone" quite like "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet." The episode is a claustrophobic thriller about a man on an airplane suffering from intense anxiety, who looks out and sees a man on the wing of the plane. Naturally, no one believes him because when anybody else looks, the man mysteriously vanishes. Only our hapless hero, sanity fraying, knows that the plane is in danger from the mysterious entity. With nobody else willing to believe him, he has to make a terrible, dangerous decision if he wants to save all the passengers' lives ... even though they might never understand his sacrifice.

Harrowing, unusual, tightly-constructed, and disturbingly sympathetic, "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" is such a powerful and legendary episode of television that it's actually been remade multiple times, each with new twists that alter the story in meaningful ways. So why does this story endure, and how do the three versions stack up?