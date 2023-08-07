William Shatner's Twilight Zone Episode Was 'Unbearable' For Director Richard Donner

William Shatner wasn't always Captain James T. Kirk. Before his breakout part, he starred in two episodes of "The Twilight Zone." The first, and more famous, was "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet." Shatner plays Bob Wilson, an airplane passenger with a fear of flying. Wilson has recently recovered from a mental breakdown and his sanity is seemingly in doubt again when he sees a gremlin messing with the plane's engines. Is the Gremlin just his illness and fear acting up? After failing to convince everyone else aboard of the monster's existence, he takes matters into his own hands.

Shatner wasn't the only future star on board this flight. The episode was directed by the late Richard Donner, future director of "The Omen," "Lethal Weapon," and "Superman." The irony is twofold. In a few short years, Shatner would star as the captain of a ship that flies a lot higher than 20,000 feet. Then, more than a decade later, Donner would make audiences believe that a man could fly, no plane needed.

"Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" was based on a story by the late sci-fi writer Richard Matheson. He discussed the making of the episode in "The Twilight Zone Companion," a 1992 book by Marc Scott Zicree that breaks down the show episode by episode. Matheson revealed his inspiration for the story ("I was on an airplane. I looked out the window and said, 'Jeez, what if I saw a guy out there?') and praised Shatner's performance as "marvelous." Matheson did have problems with the episode's direction, though — maybe if he'd been there during the shoot, he'd be more forgiving of Donner.