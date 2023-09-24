The Brief Conversation That Launched John Williams' Long Star Wars Career

For almost 50 years, John Williams' music has been virtually synonymous with the films of Steven Spielberg (and vice versa), and for nearly as long, Williams' compositions have formed the emotional backbone of the Skywalker Saga from "Star Wars." However, 20 years before the cinematic musical maestro become known for either of those things, Williams was merely a whipper-snapper fresh out of Julliard and eager to leave his mark on the worlds of concert and film music.

Williams' pre-Spielberg run would have made for an incredible career all by itself. It was an era that saw the composer collaborating with numerous giants among the old guard of Hollywood directors, including Robert Altman, Don Siegel, William Wyler, Irwin Allen, Frank Sinatra, and Norman Jewison. In 1974, Williams worked with Spielberg for the first time on the filmmaker's theatrical feature debut, "The Sugarland Express." (His first film as a director, "Duel," was made for TV.) Appearing with Williams at the American Cinematheque event "50 Years of Music and Movies" in February 2023 (via Deadline), Spielberg recalled:

"Before that, I was writing a lot of screenplays, and I kept listening to this soundtrack album to help inspire me with the story and the album was from a film called 'The Reivers' that John had scored for Mark Rydell. And that was the first time I actually laid ears on John Williams, that was it! That was how it all started."

Having been dazzled by Williams' score for "Sugarland Express," Spielberg reunited with him right after for a little film called "Jaws." It was during the development of their classic horror-adventure that Spielberg mentioned that Williams fella to his friend and fellow "Movie Brat" George Lucas, who quickly realized the musician's classical, neo-romantic compositions were perfect for the space opera he was putting together.