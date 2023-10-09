The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Gunsmoke

"Gunsmoke" ran for a very, very long time. Beginning as a half-hour adaptation of a similarly long-running radio show in 1955, it transitioned to an hour-long show in its 7th season, which gave its stock Western storylines a greater sense of place, and more opportunities for great, up-and-coming actors to star in them. Over the course of 20 seasons, the show told every story under the sun (often multiple times over) about the frontier town of Dodge City, Kansas.

The show's protagonist was ostensibly Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness), whose casting has been attributed to no less a Western star than John Wayne. But the world of "Gunsmoke" went far beyond him, especially as the show went on. While Arness appeared in every one of the show's 635 episodes, he often looked more like a guest star the further along it went, showing up for scenes here and there while the supporting cast or guest stars took the lead role. But Arness's performance as Dillon was still the selling point of the show, and after the show's lengthy run he continued to show up for every TV movie reunion, up until 1994's "One Man's Justice." All told, that is nearly 40 years of James Arness as Matt Dillon.

James Arness passed away in 2011. Other longtime leads of the show, such as Amanda Blake and Milburn Stone, passed away decades earlier. Still, a handful of performers who created memorable work for the show are still around. Some of them, like William Shatner and Kim Darby, were best known for their work outside of the show. But others, like Buck Taylor and Roger Ewing, still have a strong association with it.