Yellowstone Season 5 Will Be The Show's Final Season, Sequel Series Already Ordered
All good things must come to an end ... even the record-breaking, highest-viewed show of all last year, apparently. Only a couple of days after we heard that star Kevin Costner would be leaving the acclaimed series "Yellowstone" after season 5, we have even more bad news to report. But don't worry, Western fans, it's not all doom and gloom!
According to Variety, creator Taylor Sheridan's flagship television series is set to come to a definitive end after its fifth and final season. The wildly popular drama told the story of the Dutton family of cattle ranchers and the conflicts they come across along multiple disputed border territories. With Costner now officially departing the series after months of rumors, anxious fans can at least rest assured that with everyone on the same page, ol' John Dutton and the rest of his family will likely receive the satisfying sense of closure everyone is clamoring for.
Sheridan, who's also found success on the big screen with his scripts for "Sicario," "Hell or High Water," "Wind River," "Those Who Wish Me Dead," and more, has established a veritable streaming empire across Paramount. "Yellowstone" alone has expanded to include multiple prequel shows such as "1883" and "1923," while the ever-busy showrunner has gone on to develop the Sylvester Stallone-starring "Tulsa King" and the Jeremy Renner vehicle "Mayor of Kingstown," as well. That prolific creative streak isn't ending anytime soon, as the report also confirms that a new sequel series has been ordered and will debut mere months after the conclusion of "Yellowstone." It sure looks like we haven't seen the last of the Duttons just yet.
Read on for all the details!
Yellowstone sequel series to debut in December
The sun hasn't set on the "Yellowstone" empire and won't be anytime soon. Following a previous report that none other than actor Matthew McConaughey was set to lead a new series set in the same universe as the neo-Western, it appears that this production could very well take the form of the new "Yellowstone" sequel series now moving forward at Paramount. That remains unconfirmed at this moment, however, as the studio is remaining tight-lipped about any major details surrounding the series, including plot, casting, or even the title. This makes a certain amount of sense, as all parties involved would likely rather keep the focus on the main series itself. Still, President & CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios Chris McCarthy had this to say about the news:
"'Yellowstone' has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits — from '1883' to 'Tulsa King,' and I am confident our 'Yellowstone' sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life."
Sheridan, naturally, will serve as the creator, writer, and possibly even director of the new sequel series. "Yellowstone," meanwhile, will stream on Peacock in November of 2023. But in a boon for Paramount, Variety also reports that this next "Yellowstone" series will finally be able to go straight to Paramount Network and the Paramount+ streaming service, with the sequel set to debut in December. Stay tuned to /Film for any updates as they come in.