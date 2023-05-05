Yellowstone Season 5 Will Be The Show's Final Season, Sequel Series Already Ordered

All good things must come to an end ... even the record-breaking, highest-viewed show of all last year, apparently. Only a couple of days after we heard that star Kevin Costner would be leaving the acclaimed series "Yellowstone" after season 5, we have even more bad news to report. But don't worry, Western fans, it's not all doom and gloom!

According to Variety, creator Taylor Sheridan's flagship television series is set to come to a definitive end after its fifth and final season. The wildly popular drama told the story of the Dutton family of cattle ranchers and the conflicts they come across along multiple disputed border territories. With Costner now officially departing the series after months of rumors, anxious fans can at least rest assured that with everyone on the same page, ol' John Dutton and the rest of his family will likely receive the satisfying sense of closure everyone is clamoring for.

Sheridan, who's also found success on the big screen with his scripts for "Sicario," "Hell or High Water," "Wind River," "Those Who Wish Me Dead," and more, has established a veritable streaming empire across Paramount. "Yellowstone" alone has expanded to include multiple prequel shows such as "1883" and "1923," while the ever-busy showrunner has gone on to develop the Sylvester Stallone-starring "Tulsa King" and the Jeremy Renner vehicle "Mayor of Kingstown," as well. That prolific creative streak isn't ending anytime soon, as the report also confirms that a new sequel series has been ordered and will debut mere months after the conclusion of "Yellowstone." It sure looks like we haven't seen the last of the Duttons just yet.

Read on for all the details!