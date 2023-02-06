Yellowstone With Kevin Costner Could End, But Yellowstone With Matthew McConaughey Could Take Its Place

One of the biggest shows in American television may be coming to an end. Deadline is reporting that "Yellowstone" might be concluding with the second half of its fifth season, dashing previous reports of a sixth season. However, that doesn't mean that the mega-popular franchise is coming to an end, as well. In fact, it may just signal a new beginning. That's because a new, untitled show in the "Yellowstone" universe is currently in the works, starring none other than Matthew McConaughey as an undisclosed new character. McConaughey and Taylor Sheridan working together? That's a match made in Texas heaven!

According to Deadline, the reason for the potential "Yellowstone" could be less because the initial franchise story is over and more because of logistics. Kevin Costner, who plays the show's central character John Dutton III, has reportedly been requesting less time to shoot "Yellowstone" so he can focus on his epic Western feature "Horizon." Deadline alleges that after failed negotiations, Paramount Network wants to end "Yellowstone" to move forward with a new series.

While this might sound interesting, Paramount Network is keeping its lips tight in response to Deadline's report. In a statement to the trade, they said that they are always looking to expand the "Yellowstone" franchise, but did not confirm if any new projects are in the works. According to them, they have "no news to report." As of now, everything discussed above should be taken with a grain of salt until announced otherwise.