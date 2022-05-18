Yellowstone Spin-Off 6666 Is Not Set In The Distant Future, Sorry

Despite the fact that the two "Yellowstone" prequels are named after the year they're set in — "1883" and "1932" though the later is still a working title — the upcoming spin-off "6666" isn't set in the future. Not that I wouldn't watch a show about space cowboys. I've done it before. It's actually the name of a ranch that is featured in season 4 of "Yellowstone." The series, which was originally expected to air on Paramount+, is now going to be moved to Paramount Network, according to Variety.

We are reportedly going to get episodes first on Paramount Network, then on Paramount+, though there is no premiere date set for the series. This one, as all the others have, comes to us from Taylor Sheridan who also has "Mayor of Kingstown," and the upcoming series "Lioness," "Tulsa King," "1883: The Bass Reeves Story," and "Land Man," and is clearly keeping some coffee company in business. Maybe someone should go check to make sure he's not AI or something?