Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren To Star Taylor Sheridan's Next Yellowstone Spin-Off, 1932
Talk about getting some heavy hitters for your TV series! Today Paramount+ has announced that Academy Award-nominee Harrison Ford and Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren are set to star in their upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoff series "1932." That's a working title, by the way, but since the last spin-off/prequel was called "1883," it makes sense that we're going with years here.
Taylor Sheridan's connected series tell the story of the Montana ranch of the Dutton family that began in "Yellowstone," and the history of how the Dutton family ended up there with "1883," which was the most-watched title ever on Paramount+ globally. The series have gotten big names like Kevin Costner, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill before, but this is huge.
The new series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions will debut on Paramount+ this coming December. If "1883" spoke about the trials and tribulations of traveling across America in a covered wagon, this one is going to hit the Great Depression, and that is very likely going to resonate with the world right now in a powerful way.
1932 was a rough year
There is no word yet on who exactly in the history of the Dutton family and their enemies and comrades Ford and Mirren will be playing, but honestly, after "1883," I'm dying to figure out connections in a way I usually reserve for Marvel films.
I imagine this will be held close to the vest for a bit. December isn't that far away, and though we don't know if it's currently filming, I do know that "1883" was down to the wire. I attended the premiere red carpet for that series and the cast said they were still filming, some of them coming in still sun- and windburned from the shoot.
Here is the info on "1932:"
The next "Yellowstone" origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.
"1932" is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, who is clearly a vampire and needs no sleep with these three series, "Mayor of Kingstown," and the upcoming series "Lioness," "Tulsa King," "1883: The Bass Reeves Story," and "Land Man." Also executive producing are John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.