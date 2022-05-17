Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren To Star Taylor Sheridan's Next Yellowstone Spin-Off, 1932

Talk about getting some heavy hitters for your TV series! Today Paramount+ has announced that Academy Award-nominee Harrison Ford and Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren are set to star in their upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoff series "1932." That's a working title, by the way, but since the last spin-off/prequel was called "1883," it makes sense that we're going with years here.

Taylor Sheridan's connected series tell the story of the Montana ranch of the Dutton family that began in "Yellowstone," and the history of how the Dutton family ended up there with "1883," which was the most-watched title ever on Paramount+ globally. The series have gotten big names like Kevin Costner, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill before, but this is huge.

The new series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions will debut on Paramount+ this coming December. If "1883" spoke about the trials and tribulations of traveling across America in a covered wagon, this one is going to hit the Great Depression, and that is very likely going to resonate with the world right now in a powerful way.