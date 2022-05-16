Yellowstone Season 5 Officially Begins Production

For the uninitiated, "Yellowstone" follows John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who owns the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, which is deemed one of the largest contiguous cattle ranches in the United States. The ranch is not just a means for the Duttons to survive, it is also an integral part of their legacy, closely entwined with their sense of self and familial identity.

"Yellowstone" season 4 ended with the ranch surviving a militia attack led by Jamie's biological father Garrett Randall (Will Patton) and Beth shocking fiancé Rip with a sudden wedding after tipping off a journalist regarding plans to stop a protest. Meanwhile, Summer's sentence was reduced, thanks to John's dogged determination, and Jimmy rejects his Yellowstone legacy in favor of Emily and the Four Sixes. The family drama could not get more real.

"Yellowstone" season 5 will see the return of its ensemble cast, including Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. Also, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly had recently been promoted to series regulars.

Viacom CBS Media Networks CEO Chris McCarthy commented about the wild success of "Yellowstone" and what the new season is sure to offer to longtime fans (via TVLine):

"Yellowstone's record-breaking performance proves we've tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts. Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America's favorite family, and this new season is sure to be another one fans won't want to miss."

The release date for "Yellowstone" season 5 has not yet been revealed.