1883 Looks Like The Hit Paramount+ Needed

"1883" reportedly retained 65% of its "Yellowstone" lead-in, and if you haven't watched it yet, you absolutely should. I've seen the first three episodes, and I'm totally hooked. Particularly of note is relative newcomer Isabel May, who plays the young Elsa Dutton. Her vitality and almost-modern joy in adventure are wonderful to watch and gives the viewer another reason why so many people braved this perilous journey.

LaMonica Garrett and Sam Elliott as brothers in arms are a powerful duo too. Just read what they have to say about each other's roles in our character guide. It's a friendship for the ages between a former Buffalo Soldier and his Captain, who now work for the Pinkerton Agency in Texas. The series also highlights the struggles of immigrants from Europe who often took the journey West with little to no preparation for what was ahead.

"1883" is just the latest Taylor Sheridan offering on Paramount+, with "The Mayor of Kingstown" starring Jeremy Renner currently airing in addition to "Yellowstone."

"The results of 1883's debut are truly phenomenal," said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming said. "The day 1 streaming numbers coupled with the results of the linear sampling effort, and social response from our audience show the tremendous promise for this series."

Have you watched "1883" yet? Let us know what you thought @slashfilm.