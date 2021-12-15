How 1883 Is Connected To Yellowstone, According To Star Tim McGraw

"Yellowstone" fans are about to get a prequel entitled "1883," and they're excited. I know this because I was standing in front of them on the red carpet for the "1883" premiere at Wynn Las Vegas. I heard the screaming, especially when Tim McGraw hit the carpet. I got a chance to speak to him during the press day for the series, and he told us about the connection between the two shows.

McGraw plays James Dutton, an ancestor of the Duttons of "Yellowstone." The series takes us on the journey from Texas to Montana, as James and his family finds a brand new home. James is a Civil War veteran who's been through the Battle of Antietam, and who wants a better life for his family. Faith Hill plays his wife Margaret, Isabel May is his daughter Elsa, and Audie Rick plays the very little (and very cute) John Dutton Sr.

So, will fans of the series like the new show? McGraw says:

"Yes. I think if you're a 'Yellowstone' fan and you watch the show, first off, I don't think you have to be a 'Yellowstone' fan to watch this show. I think this show stands on its own and you can not have ever seen 'Yellowstone' and you can watch this show and you completely get it."

He continued: