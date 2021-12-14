The Yellowstone Prequel 1883 Called For Rigorous Training At Cowboy Camp

Faith Hill was there as well, calling the staff "legit." "Yeah, it was. It was fun," she said. "I learned, after the first day, that I would be wearing gloves for the remainder of the time for cowboy camp ... [we learned] how to drive a wagon. And then, remember the last week? They moved us into the period saddles?"

"Oh, trust me, I remember that very, very well," May answered. Hill said they started with the Western saddle and then moved to period-accurate saddles from 1883, which, according to Isabel May, was "like sitting on cement."

LaMonica Garrett plays Thomas, a former Buffalo Soldier in the Civil War who is on the wagon train to protect the people heading West. "Three weeks," he said of cowboy camp. "Learn how to ride, learn how to rope, learn how to shoot, learn how to ride a wagon. Like yeah, everything cowboy. We did it."

It's a good thing he did, because, according to Garrett, show creator, writer, and director Taylor Sheridan won't ask his actors to do anything he can't do — but he can do it all. "Taylor's amazing," Garrett said.

"Like he doesn't ask you to do anything that he wouldn't do. Like one part we were, we're shooting a scene with gunfire, one of the horses like just took off. He spooked out, ran off, and we have wranglers. We have like 20 wranglers on set that can go and get that horse. And he's directing this episode. When he yelled 'Cut,' he jumped on his horse and went and got that like clear across the ranch. He's a cowboy first. And you could tell, he's not going to ask you to do anything that he won't do himself."

That's not all. He continued, telling me: