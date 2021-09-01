Mayor Of Kingstown Trailer: Jeremy Renner And Kyle Chandler Run This Town In New Paramount+ Series

"Mayor of Kingstown" is co-created by Sheridan ("Wind River," "Yellowstone," "Those Who Wish Me Dead") and stars Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler, Hugh Dillon (who is also co-creating along with Sheridan), Taylor Handley, Emma Laird and Tobi Bamtefa. Additionally, the series will be executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, and also "Training Day," "The Equalizer," and "The Guilty" filmmaker Antoine Fuqua. The official synopsis for the series is as follows:

Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Sheridan has proven to be a talented writer, responsible for such excellent scripts as "Sicario" and "Hell or High Water" and, as appears to be the case with "Mayor of Kingstown," has at least expressed a consistent interest in diving into the reality of topics such as economic and racial inequality ... even if he received quite a bit of criticism for backgrounding Indigenous characters in favor of two white leads in "Wind River," his directorial debut. But Sheridan has a loyal fan in Renner, who released this statement upon the initial announcement of the show:

"I am excited to dig into the complex and rough-around-the-edges character of Mike McLusky (the Mayor of Kingstown). In a world otherwise forgotten in society, Mike serves as a flawed system of checks and balances. Taylor has brought to life a layered and poignant universe that is not only incredibly intriguing but also more relevant than ever."

Fuqua also spoke favorably about Sheridan's intent with "Mayor of Kingstown, adding, "When Taylor told me about 'Mayor of Kingstown,' I immediately wanted to be a part of it. The series offers a comprehensive look into the brutal prison system where sociopolitical issues run rampant. Prisons are a forgotten world to most of the population and yet represent a microcosm of society as a whole."

"Mayor of Kingstown" will debut on Paramount+ on Sunday, November 14, 2021.