Here's What To Expect From Upcoming Paramount Shows Guilty Party, The Game, And More
Paramount+ has been running for about six months, and the streaming platform continues to grow. During their TCA presentation today, they touted some of the original content coming to the service.
One of the panels focused on "Star Trek: Prodigy," which discussed the upcoming series and also revealed the main title sequence along with first looks at the two main villains, voiced by Jimmi Simpson and John Noble. The actors couldn't reveal much more about their characters, though Simpson described his robot as being "kind of like Maximilian in 'The Black Hole' if he was a little bit more verbose."
In addition to the "Prodigy" news, a new trailer dropped for the original series "Mayor of Kingstown" starring Jeremy Renner. We got additional information about the half-hour original series "Guilty Party" and the revival of "The Game," as well as a fun panel with "The Harper House" cast and creator.
Read on to find out more details about what we learned from today's presentation.
Guilty Party
The TCA presentation kicked off with a panel on "Guilty Party," a genre-blending show starring Kate Beckinsale and newcomer Jules Latimer. During the panel, series creator Rebecca Addelman revealed some first-look images as well as the poster below:
Here's the official synopsis for the first season:
GUILTY PARTY follows Beth Burgess (Beckinsale), a discredited journalist desperate to salvage her career by latching on to the story of a young mother, Toni Plimpton (Latimer), who has been sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband, crimes she claims she didn't commit. In trying to uncover the truth, Beth finds herself in over her head as she contends with Colorado gun-smugglers, clickbait culture, the doldrums of marriage and her own tarnished past.
In addition to Beckinsale and Latimer, "Guilty Party" stars Geoff Stults ("Little Fires Everywhere"), Laurie Davidson ("The Good Liar"), Andre Hyland ("The Death of Dick Long"), Tiya Sircar ("Good Sam"), and Alanna Ubach ("Euphoria").
The 10-episode first season of "Guilty Party" will premiere with two episodes on October 14, 2021, on Paramount+.
The Game
During "The Game" panel, we found out that the revival of the show (the original nine seasons, which first aired on The CW or BET, are also available on the streaming platform) would premiere on Paramount+ on November 11, 2021.
In casting news, Tim Daly ("Madam Secretary") will play Colonel Ulysses S. Thatcher, a self-made billionaire, and Toby Sandeman ("Power Book III: Raising Kanan") will play Garret Evans, the top football player in the league. Coby Bell ("Walker") will also make a special appearance reprising his role as former footballer Jason Pitts.
Here's the official description of the show:
Relocating from San Diego to Sin City, THE GAME returns with a mix of new players and original cast to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love — all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play THE GAME.
"The Game" also stars Wendy Raquel Robinson ("Insecure") as sports agent Tasha Mack; Hosea Chanchez ("Black Lightning") as footballer Malik Wright; Adriyan Rae ("Chicago Fire") as Brittany Pitts, the daughter of Jason and Kelly Pitts; Vaughn Hebron ("Tyler Perry's The Oval") as Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent; and Analisa Velez ("Sneaky Pete") as Raquel Navarro, Brittany's best friend. Legacy players Brittany Daniel ("Cheaper by the Dozen") and Pooch Hall ("Ray Donovan") will make special appearances, reprising their roles as Kelly Pitts and Derwin Davis, respectively.