Here's What To Expect From Upcoming Paramount Shows Guilty Party, The Game, And More

Paramount+ has been running for about six months, and the streaming platform continues to grow. During their TCA presentation today, they touted some of the original content coming to the service.

One of the panels focused on "Star Trek: Prodigy," which discussed the upcoming series and also revealed the main title sequence along with first looks at the two main villains, voiced by Jimmi Simpson and John Noble. The actors couldn't reveal much more about their characters, though Simpson described his robot as being "kind of like Maximilian in 'The Black Hole' if he was a little bit more verbose."

In addition to the "Prodigy" news, a new trailer dropped for the original series "Mayor of Kingstown" starring Jeremy Renner. We got additional information about the half-hour original series "Guilty Party" and the revival of "The Game," as well as a fun panel with "The Harper House" cast and creator.

Read on to find out more details about what we learned from today's presentation.