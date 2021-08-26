The Harper House Season 1: Release Date, Cast, And More
(Welcome to ...And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)
A new family is coming to town. Meet the Harpers, the animated clan at the center of "The Harper House," a new comedy premiering this fall. Here's everything we know about the series so far.
The Harper House Season 1 Release Date and Where You Can Watch It
The initial season of "The Harper House," which consists of ten episodes, will premiere on September 16, 2021, and will be available to watch exclusively on the Paramount+ streaming service.
What is The Harper House?
"The Harper House" is an adult animated comedy that focuses on Debbie Harper, the "overconfident female head of her family's household who struggles to regain a higher status for herself and for her family of oddballs after losing her job and moving from the rich side to the poor side of a small town in Arkansas. To save money, they've moved into their inherited Victorian fixer-upper — a historic residence known as the Harper House." Think of it as "Schitt's Creek" type of set-up, but one that takes place in the American South instead of Canada.
The Harper House Season 1 Showrunner, Crew, and More
"The Harper House" was created by Brad Neely, the creator of "Brad Neely's Harg Nallin' Sclopio Peepio" and "China, IL." Neely executive produces this series alongside Katie Krentz ("Steven Universe," "Family Guy"), and Brian Sheesley ("Futurama," "Disenchantment" serves as supervising director. CBS Studios' new animation arm, CBS Eye Animation Productions, is the company behind this series, producing it with 219 Productions. Titmouse, the Emmy-winning animation production company behind shows like "Big Mouth" and "Star Trek: Lower Decks," serves as the animation studio.
The Harper House Cast
Rhea Seehorn ("Better Call Saul") leads the ensemble cast, which also includes Jason Lee ("Mallrats"), Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black"), Ryan Flynn ("China, IL"), Gabourey Sidibe ("Empire"), Gary Anthony Williams ("Central Park"), Nyima Funk ("Key and Peele"), VyVy Nguyen ("MisSpelled"), Lance Krall ("Breaking In"), Chris Diamantopoulos ("Silicon Valley"), and more.