Star Trek: Prodigy Reveals Title Sequence With Michael Giacchino Theme, Two New Villains

"Star Trek: Prodigy," a new animated series geared toward kids, follows six alien teenagers who steal a Starfleet vessel, the U.S.S. Protostar. The motley crew will have adventures across the galaxy, helped in part by "Star Trek: Voyager" lead Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) in hologram form. And while the teens aren't part of Starfleet, they will learn about the ideals of the Federation through their travels and travails.

During the Paramount+ TCA presentation today, we also learned they'll be facing off against at least two alien bad guys — The Diviner (voiced by John Noble) and Drednok (voiced by Jimmi Simpson). Creators and executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman revealed a first look at these villains and unveiled the show's main title sequence, which includes a theme from Academy Award winner Michael Giacchino, who also crafted the scores for the three most recent "Star Trek" movies. Check them out below.