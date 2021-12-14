1883 Star Sam Elliott Wants To Save The Planet – Starting With Movie Sets

Sam Elliott is a national treasure and an absolutely beloved actor. Did you need another reason to love him? There are so very many, but here's another: During recent roundtable interviews at the Wynn Las Vegas for the "Yellowstone" prequel series "1883," Elliott had some strong things to say about the environment and saving the planet.

In the series, Elliott plays Shea Brennan, a former captain in the Civil War who is now accompanying a group of families — immigrants and Americans alike — from Texas to Montana, to find a better life. Shea has had a rough time of it, losing family and dealing with PTSD, and the American West was not exactly a hospitable place for him. That said, it certainly gives you an appreciation of the beauty of the natural world. (I've seen the first three episodes, and the scenery and the cinematography are wonderful. So is the show.)

Elliott talked about not only how we no longer value the environment, but how much waste can be created on movie sets.